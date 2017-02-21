Drunk driver in fatal Woodbridge wrong-way crash gets 5 years
NEW BRUNSWICK -- A Newton man who was under the influence of alcohol when he struck another vehicle in a 2014 accident, killing both occupants, was sentenced Friday to five years in prison, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said in a statement. Andrew Frazell, 29, must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.
