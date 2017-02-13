Drug Used to Combat Pain Medication S...

Drug Used to Combat Pain Medication Side Effects May Help with...

1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

New Brunswick, N.J., February 13, 2017 - Post-operative recovery and length of hospital stay are critical things to consider when having major surgery. A drug commonly given to reduce the side effects of strong post-surgery pain medications has been found to reduce the length of hospital stays for patients who have undergone major gastrointestinal or bladder cancer procedures.

