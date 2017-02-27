Court sides with ex-Edison cop over t...

Court sides with ex-Edison cop over truck allegedly used in firebombing

NEW BRUNSWICK -- The defense team for the ex-Edison police officer charged with firebombing his supervisor's house will be allowed to examine the truck allegedly used to transport the make-shift bombs without prosecutors present, an appeals court ruled. The ruling upheld a trial court's decision on a request by Michael Dotro 's attorney to inspect the truck.

