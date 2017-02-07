Cory Booker Q&A was puff piece for the senator; Pick Washington Township fire incumbents | Feedback

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker spoke at a town hall held at the New Brunswick Islamic Center in North Brunswick on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, to discuss legislation he has introduced that would prohibit the incoming Trump administration from creating a federal registry based on, among other things, people's religion, race, ethnicity, or nationality. The South Jersey Times' Feb. 5 op-ed page featured a question-and-answer session from an interview with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. Nowhere online or in print was an exchange about why Booker recently voted against allowing Americans to make individual mail/online purchases of prescription drugs from Canada, where they are usually cheaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.