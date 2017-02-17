Confucius Institute and Feng Yun Go School to host tourney in New Brunswick
The Confucius Institute of Rutgers University, together with the Feng Yun Go School, will be hosting a go tournament on Saturday, April 1 at the College Avenue Student Center in New Brunswick, NJ, reports Paul Matthews. Click here for more details.
