Confucius Institute and Feng Yun Go School to host tourney in New Brunswick

The Confucius Institute of Rutgers University, together with the Feng Yun Go School, will be hosting a go tournament on Saturday, April 1 at the College Avenue Student Center in New Brunswick, NJ, reports Paul Matthews. Click here for more details.

