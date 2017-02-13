Ceremony marks progress on New Brunswick school renovation
NEW BRUNSWICK -- On Feb. 8, representatives from the New Jersey Schools Development Authority joined New Brunswick students, state and local officials in signing a beam that will become part of the Paul Robeson Community Theme School for the Arts. The beam-signing ceremony celebrated the construction progress on the addition and renovation to the existing the school.
