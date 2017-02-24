Bridgewater teen's murder case moving forward
Legal issues surrounding some confidential papers will determine if a Bridgewater teen's murder case will continue to be handled by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Legal issues debated in Bridgewater teen's murder case Legal issues surrounding some confidential papers will determine if a Bridgewater teen's murder case will continue to be handled by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2mgw0mW Jason Molina appears in Superior Court in New Brunswick for a status hearing on Friday afternoon. Molina is charged with the stabbing death of Christine Huh in May 10, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|15 hr
|Barbie
|13
|Religious vaccine exemptions on the rise for NJ...
|Thu
|AWARENESS
|1
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Feb 19
|photog
|260
|New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08)
|Feb 8
|NRB
|79
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Mayor David Mayer
|1
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|16
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC