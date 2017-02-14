Big Bite restaurant closes in West Campus
College students have flocked to the greasy sub shop on 24th and Guadalupe streets known as Big Bite for the last eight years - until the store unexpectedly closed this month. Owner Joseph Elghoul said he had to shut down the business when the lease expired at the end of December, and American Campus declined to re-lease the location.
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13)
|Mon
|debbie
|6
|New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08)
|Feb 8
|NRB
|79
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Mayor David Mayer
|1
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Jan 26
|Melissa
|259
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan '17
|nunu12
|2
