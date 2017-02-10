Attorneys spar about Tejay Johnson's ...

Attorneys spar about Tejay Johnson's phone

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Courier News

A police lieutenant testified Friday that he never lied to former Rutgers football player Tejay Johnson about a form he signed that allowed police to extract information from his cellphone. Attorneys spar about Tejay Johnson's phone A police lieutenant testified Friday that he never lied to former Rutgers football player Tejay Johnson about a form he signed that allowed police to extract information from his cellphone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zarephath Christian Church (Sep '13) 1 hr debbie 6
News New adult day-care center for older Asian India... (Jul '08) Feb 8 NRB 79
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan 31 Mayor David Mayer 1
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Jan 28 Donna enlish 992
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Jan 26 Melissa 259
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? Jan '17 nunu12 16
Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ? Jan '17 nunu12 2
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,829,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC