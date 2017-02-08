ARB/Princeton Ballet School Announces New Studio in Brunswick
American Repertory Ballet /Princeton Ballet School is pleased to announce that it plans to be a resident member of a new, state-of-the-art performing arts complex in downtown New Brunswick. The building, which will be known as the New Brunswick Cultural Center, is slated to open in the fall of 2019.
