Another N.J. theater is now offering 'sensory-friendly' shows for special needs audiences
In "The Rainbow Fish," a brightly-colored sea creature finds friends when he learns to share. The Mayo Performing Arts Center will host its first "sensory-friendly" performance Feb. 8 -- the popular children's show "The Rainbow Fish" -- as it moves forward with plans to become more welcoming to those with autism and special needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Mayor David Mayer
|1
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08)
|Jan 26
|Melissa
|259
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|Jan 13
|nunu12
|16
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Jan 12
|nunu12
|2
|edison settles lawsuit with convicted felon "c... (Jun '13)
|Jan '17
|amz
|7
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|dadorna
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC