Trump refugee order halts 3 families headed for New Brunswick, activist says
Three refugee families just days away from coming to Central Jersey are among those whose travel plans are now on hold - their future unclear in the wake of President Donald Trump's 120-day freeze on resettlement, according to one activist. Two of the three families are single mothers and their children who escaped the brutal civil war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the Rev.
