Trump refugee order halts 3 families ...

Trump refugee order halts 3 families headed for New Brunswick, activist says

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Jersey Journal

Three refugee families just days away from coming to Central Jersey are among those whose travel plans are now on hold - their future unclear in the wake of President Donald Trump's 120-day freeze on resettlement, according to one activist. Two of the three families are single mothers and their children who escaped the brutal civil war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Jan 28 Donna enlish 992
News Illegal immigrants being fired in face of feder... (Jan '08) Jan 26 Melissa 259
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? Jan 13 nunu12 16
Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ? Jan 12 nunu12 2
edison settles lawsuit with convicted felon "c... (Jun '13) Jan 2 amz 7
News Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08) Dec '16 dadorna 2
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec '16 Mac 10
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,436,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC