The Latest: Hundreds rally against order in New Jersey

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at a joint press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. At the press conference, Zarif refused to confirm that the country conducted a missile test, saying Iran's missile program is not part of a 2015 nuclear deal between his country and world powers.

