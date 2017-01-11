Teen who fractured skull in fight near Rutgers returns home

NEW BRUNSWICK -- The 19-year-old college student who suffered severe head injuries after being punched in the face near Rutgers has returned home after more than two months in the hospital, her family said. Emily Rand, a student at Middlesex County College, was hospitalized following an Oct. 30 altercation when the South Amboy teen hit her head on the sidewalk, fracturing her skull, after being punched in the face by an unnamed man.

