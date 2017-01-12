Rutgers Study Finds Better Way to Test for Jaundice

New Brunswick, NJ -- Seeking to improve the care of preterm infants, a new study by researchers at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School has found a more accurate test for jaundice, a common disorder in newborns. Jaundice in preterm infants is caused by the elevation of bilirubin, an orange-yellow substance in the blood that is not properly processed by the infant's immature liver.

