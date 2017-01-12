Rocker Melissa Etheridge pays homage to Memphis legends for new N.J. shows

Rocker Melissa Etheridge recorded her latest album, "MEmphis Rock and Soul," a tribute to the Stax record label, in Tennessee. Singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge has taken musical cues and inspiration from musicians across the spectrum, including some of the immortals -- including Otis Redding and Mavis Staples -- who recorded on Memphis' Stax record label.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.