Robert A. Dembinski
He attended the Hamilton Square Grammar School, graduated with the Hamilton High School class of 1958 and earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J. Bob is survived by his son, Robert C. Dembinski, of Massachusetts; and a longtime companion, Donna Jones, of Norfolk, Mass. For several decades he was proudly employed by Honeywell Information Systems in Massachusetts, mainly doing computer language, compiler development and support.
