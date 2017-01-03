Plants That Kill

Minimize your horse's risk of ingesting a deadly plant by identifying and removing harmful species from in and around barns and pastures One spring a few years ago, four horses on a Colorado farm began losing weight and developed photosensitization and neurologic signs. A thorough physical exam and blood work helped veterinarians determine the horses had extensive chronic liver disease, and a liver biopsy confirmed typical signs of pyrrolizidine alkaloid poisoning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.