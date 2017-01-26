One of the Kushners will have to test...

One of the Kushners will have to testify in N.J. fraud case

NEW BRUNSWICK -- Jared Kushner will not be pulled away from his new duties in the Donald Trump administration to testify in a fraud lawsuit in New Jersey. His father, though, the billionaire real-estate developer who spearheaded the $600 million redevelopment project along the Perth Amboy waterfront, will be subpoenaed during the trial in Middlesex County Superior Court.

