One of the Kushners will have to testify in N.J. fraud case
NEW BRUNSWICK -- Jared Kushner will not be pulled away from his new duties in the Donald Trump administration to testify in a fraud lawsuit in New Jersey. His father, though, the billionaire real-estate developer who spearheaded the $600 million redevelopment project along the Perth Amboy waterfront, will be subpoenaed during the trial in Middlesex County Superior Court.
