Officials discuss merger between Pocono...

Citing partnerships with Pocono Health System for trauma care, radiation oncology and community safety that already gave Lehigh Valley Health Network a presence in the Poconos community, LVHN President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Nester, said it is now time for the health network to become a permanent resident in the region. As part of the merger, the former Pocono Medical Center, where the announcement was made, became Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.