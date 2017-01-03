Officials discuss merger between Pocono...

Officials discuss merger between Poco...

Citing partnerships with Pocono Health System for trauma care, radiation oncology and community safety that already gave Lehigh Valley Health Network a presence in the Poconos community, LVHN President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Nester, said it is now time for the health network to become a permanent resident in the region. As part of the merger, the former Pocono Medical Center, where the announcement was made, became Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono on Sunday.

