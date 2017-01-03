Officials discuss merger between Pocono...
Citing partnerships with Pocono Health System for trauma care, radiation oncology and community safety that already gave Lehigh Valley Health Network a presence in the Poconos community, LVHN President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Nester, said it is now time for the health network to become a permanent resident in the region. As part of the merger, the former Pocono Medical Center, where the announcement was made, became Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono on Sunday.
