No jail for student charged during Rutgers football player arrests
NEW BRUNSWICK -- One of the students busted on drug charges connected to the arrests of former Rutgers football players and students accused of home invasion robberies was spared jail time on Monday. Instead, Daniel Bak, 21, of Ridgefield, was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay $1,330 in fines.
