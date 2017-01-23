Nancy Opel-Led Curvy Widow Will Land ...

Nancy Opel-Led Curvy Widow Will Land at George Street Playhouse in May

Monday Jan 23 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

George Street Playhouse has announced that the new musical comedy Curvy Widow, starring Broadway's Nancy Opel , will be the fifth and final show of the New Brunswick theatre's 2016-17 season. The show runs May 2-21, 2017, with opening night scheduled for May 5, 2017.

Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

New Brunswick, NJ

