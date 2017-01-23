N.J. man charged with DWI after nearly driving into canal
SOUTH BOUND BROOK - A Cranbury man who drove through a metal fence early Sunday morning had to be extricated from his vehicle by firefighters and the Somerset County Dive team, borough police Chief Jeffrey Titus said in a news release Monday. Travis Z. Wang, 24, was rescued and taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for evaluation following the incident.
