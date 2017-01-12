N.J. man accused double shooting, hit...

N.J. man accused double shooting, hitting woman with car gets indicted

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A Newark man accused of running down a woman with a car in New Brunswick and shooting two people in the same intersection weeks later has been indicted on multiple charges including attempted murder. Demetrius Lee, 33, was arrested in August three days after he opened fire on a 23-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man at Throop Avenue and Delavan Street, authorities have said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up? 1 hr nunu12 16
Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ? Thu nunu12 2
edison settles lawsuit with convicted felon "c... (Jun '13) Jan 2 amz 7
News Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08) Dec 27 dadorna 2
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
Local Politics Do you approve of Brian C. Wahler as Mayor? (Jan '14) Dec 20 Augustus Ceasar 7
East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07) Dec 18 Just stop it 580
See all New Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick Forum Now

New Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

New Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,827 • Total comments across all topics: 277,869,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC