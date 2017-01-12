N.J. man accused double shooting, hitting woman with car gets indicted

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A Newark man accused of running down a woman with a car in New Brunswick and shooting two people in the same intersection weeks later has been indicted on multiple charges including attempted murder. Demetrius Lee, 33, was arrested in August three days after he opened fire on a 23-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man at Throop Avenue and Delavan Street, authorities have said.

