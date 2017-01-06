Mom gets 30 years for murdering son in 1991
Mom gets 30 years for murdering son in 1991 Michelle Lodzinski said her son disappeared from a New Jersey carnival; his remains were found a year later. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i0FsaZ Michelle Lodzinski was sentenced to a 30 year prison term for the 1991 murder of her 5-year-old Timothy Wiltsey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|edison settles lawsuit with convicted felon "c... (Jun '13)
|Jan 2
|amz
|7
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|Dec 27
|dadorna
|2
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Do you approve of Brian C. Wahler as Mayor? (Jan '14)
|Dec 20
|Augustus Ceasar
|7
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec 18
|Just stop it
|580
|Highland Park & cockroaches??
|Dec 18
|tell it like it is
|2
|South Amboy man kidnapped, beaten (Feb '07)
|Dec 17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC