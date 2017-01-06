Mom gets 30 years for murdering son in 1991 Michelle Lodzinski said her son disappeared from a New Jersey carnival; his remains were found a year later. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i0FsaZ Michelle Lodzinski was sentenced to a 30 year prison term for the 1991 murder of her 5-year-old Timothy Wiltsey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.