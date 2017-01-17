Man found guilty of beating N.J. college student to death with crowbar

NEW BRUNSWICK -- The man accused of beating a New Jersey college student with a crowbar and leaving him for dead two years ago was found guilty Tuesday of all charges after a lengthy trial. The jury's verdict came in just after 10 a.m. in Middlesex County Superior Court before of Judge Dennis Nieves finding Timothy Puskas, 40, guilty of murder, weapons offenses and hindering in the death of William "Billy" McCaw.

