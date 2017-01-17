Man convicted of murder in college student's beating death
A New Jersey man has been convicted on murder charges stemming from the fatal beating of a college student from Tennessee three years ago. A Middlesex County jury also convicted Timothy Puskas on weapons charges and hindering his own apprehension.
