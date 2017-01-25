Man charged in connection with fatally hitting cyclist with car

SOUTH AMBOY -- A Matawan man has been charged in connection with hitting a bicyclist, who later died, with his car in the township last week and then fleeing the scene, according to a statement from the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. Francis Smith, 56, has been charged with death by auto and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash involving fatal injuries, the statement said.

