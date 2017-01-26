Man broke into a 3rd home 3 days after getting out of jail, police say
NEW BRUNSWICK -- Police are looking for a Plainfield man they say broke into a Union County home days after being picked up for another burglary in Middlesex County. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion Thursday asking the court to rescind the previous pre-bail ruling for Dawud Ward from Jan. 17 when the judge released the 23-year-old pending a court date.
