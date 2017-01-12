'Ferguson effect' has increased tension for cops, survey says

More than nine-in-ten officers nationwide say they have become more concerned about their own safety in the wake of a number of high-profile fatal encounters with law enforcement across the country. (Noah Cohen NEWARK -- Last July, hundreds of people took to the streets in New Brunswick to protest the shooting of Diahlo Grant, 27, who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Franklin Township police.

