Ex-Edison cop avoids jail in DUI revenge; firebombing trial looms
NEW BRUNSWICK -- A former Edison officer will serve probation for recruiting three other officers in a plan to get payback on another cop over a drunk driving arrest. Michael A. Dotro, the 39-year-old ex-cop authorities say was at the center of a handful of alleged retaliation schemes, including firebombing a supervisor's house , was sentenced Friday morning to two years of supervised release.
