Cooler weekend ahead for N.J. with snow possible Monday

Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Jersey Journal

A dry weekend with seasonable temperatures is ahead for New Jersey, though some snow could be on the way for the Monday morning return to work. After back-to-back days where highs reached the 50s across much of the state, they'll remain mostly in the low 40s for the next several days.

