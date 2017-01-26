Cooler weekend ahead for N.J. with snow possible Monday
A dry weekend with seasonable temperatures is ahead for New Jersey, though some snow could be on the way for the Monday morning return to work. After back-to-back days where highs reached the 50s across much of the state, they'll remain mostly in the low 40s for the next several days.
