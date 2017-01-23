Timothy Puskas, a New Brunswick man convicted of killing a Kean University student who was visiting friends at Rutgers, will be sentenced in March Convicted killer Puskas to be sentenced in March Timothy Puskas, a New Brunswick man convicted of killing a Kean University student who was visiting friends at Rutgers, will be sentenced in March Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2kl53K1 NEW BRUNSWICK - City resident Timothy Puskas will learn in March if he will spend the rest of the his life in state prison for the death of a Kean University student who was attacked and left to die in the snow after visiting friends at Rutgers in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.