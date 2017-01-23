Convicted killer Puskas to be sentenc...

Convicted killer Puskas to be sentenced in March

Monday Jan 23

NEW BRUNSWICK - City resident Timothy Puskas will learn in March if he will spend the rest of the his life in state prison for the death of a Kean University student who was attacked and left to die in the snow after visiting friends at Rutgers in 2014.

New Brunswick, NJ

