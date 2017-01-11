Cervical Cancer: A Preventable Disease
New Brunswick, N.J. - January 11, 2017 - Cervical cancer is almost always caused by the high-risk types of the human papillomavirus , which nearly every sexually active person will be exposed to in their lifetime. People with healthy immune systems are able to clear the virus, but when the high risk strains "hijack" or infect specific cells of the cervix it can lead to abnormal cell growth and precancerous changes.
