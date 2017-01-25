Carteret man can't use 'burning bride...

Carteret man can't use 'burning bride' defense ina

A state appellate court has ruled that a Carteret man can not use "bride burning" as an alternative theory for the murder of a Woodbridge woman Carteret man can't use 'burning bride' defense in Woodbridge murder A state appellate court has ruled that a Carteret man can not use "bride burning" as an alternative theory for the murder of a Woodbridge woman Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2jqPqTR NEW BRUNSWICK - A state appellate court has ruled that a Carteret man cannot use "bride burning" as an alternative theory for the Valentine Day's murder of a Woodbridge woman for which he is serving a life sentence.

