Carteret man can't use 'burning bride' defense ina

A state appellate court has ruled that a Carteret man can not use "bride burning" as an alternative theory for the murder of a Woodbridge woman

NEW BRUNSWICK - A state appellate court has ruled that a Carteret man cannot use "bride burning" as an alternative theory for the Valentine Day's murder of a Woodbridge woman for which he is serving a life sentence.

