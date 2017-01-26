Bail reform has been a 'challenge' for law enforcement, prosecutor says
NEW BRUNSWICK -- The sweeping bail reform rolled out statewide earlier this month has been a "challenge" for law enforcement and led to people being released that should remain jailed, the Middlesex County prosecutor said. The new process, which went into effect Jan. 1, was enacted as a way to keep people out of jail who aren't a safety risk to the public and lack the financial means to put up bail.
