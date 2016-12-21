Yellow water in New Brunswick? You do...

Yellow water in New Brunswick? You don't need to boil it, city says

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEW BRUNSWICK -- The city on Thursday told residents it wasn't necessary to boil yellow, discolored water they may be experiencing from a water main break in the afternoon on Voorhees Road. On its Facebook page, the city wrote, "neighborhoods may be experiencing discoloration with their water due to a main break ... It is not necessary to boil water at this time."

New Brunswick, NJ

