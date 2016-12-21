Two more cold fronts for 2016: Rain T...

Two more cold fronts for 2016: Rain Tuesday, some snow Thursday

The Garden State's weather forecast through New Year's Eve includes a mixed bag rain, snow, sun, warmth, cold, and wind. You might be surprised as you step out the front door on this Tuesday morning, to find some very warm temperatures have taken hold across most of New Jersey.

