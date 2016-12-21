Two more cold fronts for 2016: Rain Tuesday, some snow Thursday
The Garden State's weather forecast through New Year's Eve includes a mixed bag rain, snow, sun, warmth, cold, and wind. You might be surprised as you step out the front door on this Tuesday morning, to find some very warm temperatures have taken hold across most of New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|Tue
|dadorna
|2
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Do you approve of Brian C. Wahler as Mayor? (Jan '14)
|Dec 20
|Augustus Ceasar
|7
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec 18
|Just stop it
|580
|Highland Park & cockroaches??
|Dec 18
|tell it like it is
|2
|South Amboy man kidnapped, beaten (Feb '07)
|Dec 17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|5
|TRUMP is coming to Edison (Apr '16)
|Dec 12
|lol
|9
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC