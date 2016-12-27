Theater, comedy and dance the week of Dec. 30
Theater, comedy and dance the week of Dec. 30 "The Bodyguard" musical, plus complete Broadway listings Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iBTsWe The Bodyguard at Paper Mill Playhouse; Deborah Cox , Judson Mills and the company of The Bodyguard JUSTON MCKINNEY AND VINNIE BRAND - 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 90 Church St., Stress Factory Comedy Club, New Brunswick . $59. 732-545-4242 or stressfactory.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|Dec 27
|dadorna
|2
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Do you approve of Brian C. Wahler as Mayor? (Jan '14)
|Dec 20
|Augustus Ceasar
|7
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec 18
|Just stop it
|580
|Highland Park & cockroaches??
|Dec 18
|tell it like it is
|2
|South Amboy man kidnapped, beaten (Feb '07)
|Dec 17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|5
|TRUMP is coming to Edison (Apr '16)
|Dec 12
|lol
|9
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC