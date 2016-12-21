The 10 best New Jersey theater productions of 2016
Bob Ari, Lena Kaminsky and Miles G. Jackson starred in "My Name Is Asher Lev" at the George Street Playhouse earlier this year. With a few notable exceptions, small theaters and small casts produced the year's best work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Do you approve of Brian C. Wahler as Mayor? (Jan '14)
|Dec 20
|Augustus Ceasar
|7
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec 18
|Just stop it
|580
|Highland Park & cockroaches??
|Dec 18
|tell it like it is
|2
|South Amboy man kidnapped, beaten (Feb '07)
|Dec 17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|5
|TRUMP is coming to Edison (Apr '16)
|Dec 12
|lol
|9
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Dec 6
|Wheelz
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC