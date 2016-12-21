Review of Primary Care Provider Models in Care of Cancer Survivors Shows Opportunity for Enhancement
Newswise - New Brunswick, N.J. - December 30, 2016 - For more than a decade, there has been a focus on involving primary care providers in the follow-up care of cancer survivors. A new study by Rutgers University and Harvard Medical School investigators examines current literature on this subject and finds despite a number of proposed care models, there is limited information on the role that primary care providers play in the care of cancer survivors.
