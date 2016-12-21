NJ firefighters battle fire and ice in two blazes
Fire broke out around 7 p.m. in 19-degree weather at a three-story apartment building in New Brunswick on Throop Avenue in New Brunswick. Hoses quickly became encased in ice as 42 people from 10 families became displaced by the blaze.
