New Jersey Troopers Bring Cheer to Children's Hospital
New Jersey Troopers teamed up with Santa Claus to do some charity and bring some smiles to children in New Brunswick. New Jersey State Police shared photos and videos of troopers bringing games and toys to children at St. Peter's Children's Hospital on Saturday.
Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
