NCAA report: 6 most damning accusations against Rutgers
NEW BRUNSWICK -- After an 18-month investigation, the NCAA has issued a blistering report accusing Rutgers University's athletic program of seven possible rule violations , including allegations involving drug use by players, improper recruiting and football officials who ignored rules and lied to investigators. Rutgers received a "Notice of Allegations" from the NCAA, the national organization that oversees college athletics, university officials said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Do you approve of Brian C. Wahler as Mayor? (Jan '14)
|Dec 20
|Augustus Ceasar
|7
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec 18
|Just stop it
|580
|Highland Park & cockroaches??
|Dec 18
|tell it like it is
|2
|South Amboy man kidnapped, beaten (Feb '07)
|Dec 17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|5
|TRUMP is coming to Edison (Apr '16)
|Dec 12
|lol
|9
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Dec 6
|Wheelz
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC