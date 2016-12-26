NCAA report: 6 most damning accusatio...

NCAA report: 6 most damning accusations against Rutgers

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEW BRUNSWICK -- After an 18-month investigation, the NCAA has issued a blistering report accusing Rutgers University's athletic program of seven possible rule violations , including allegations involving drug use by players, improper recruiting and football officials who ignored rules and lied to investigators. Rutgers received a "Notice of Allegations" from the NCAA, the national organization that oversees college athletics, university officials said Tuesday.

