N.J. woman bit, kicked trooper during drug arrest, indictment shows
NEW BRUNSWICK -- A 23-year-old Linden woman has been indicted on assault charges after she allegedly bit and spit on a State Police Trooper during her arrest, court records show. Alexis Givens is accused of attacking two troopers over the summer following an alleged fight with a taxi driver, who claims she damaged the inside of the cab during the physical altercation, according to police records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Do you approve of Brian C. Wahler as Mayor? (Jan '14)
|Dec 20
|Augustus Ceasar
|7
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec 18
|Just stop it
|580
|Highland Park & cockroaches??
|Dec 18
|tell it like it is
|2
|South Amboy man kidnapped, beaten (Feb '07)
|Dec 17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|5
|TRUMP is coming to Edison (Apr '16)
|Dec 12
|lol
|9
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Dec 6
|Wheelz
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC