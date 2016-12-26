N.J. woman bit, kicked trooper during drug arrest, indictment shows

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A 23-year-old Linden woman has been indicted on assault charges after she allegedly bit and spit on a State Police Trooper during her arrest, court records show. Alexis Givens is accused of attacking two troopers over the summer following an alleged fight with a taxi driver, who claims she damaged the inside of the cab during the physical altercation, according to police records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.