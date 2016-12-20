N.J. man beat woman, left 'her for dead' in business park, cops say
NEW BRUNSWICK -- An Elizabeth man is accused of kidnapping a Newark woman, beating her and dumping her in a business park, officials said. The 61-year-old, Mickey Vanderpool, allegedly picked up the 30-year-old in June when police say he repeatedly hit the woman in the head and body before abandoning her at the Raritan Center in Edison.
