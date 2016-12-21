N.J. counselor accused of blackmailin...

N.J. counselor accused of blackmailing client after failed drug test

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: NJ.com

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A local drug treatment counselor has been accused of blackmailing one of his clients for a positive progress report, prosecutors said. Anthony Trimble, 54, of Howell Township, was arrested last Friday and charged with a second-degree count of theft by extortion, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said in a release.

