Immigration lawyers see caseloads surge as anxious clients brace for Trump
Hundreds of Rutgers University students march in New Brunswick, N.J., on Nov. 16 to protest of some of President-elect Donald Trump's immigration positions. A naturalized U.S. citizen from West Africa is worried about whether the "extreme vetting" promised by President-elect Donald Trump may prevent his Muslim wife from receiving a visa, his District-based attorney said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Do you approve of Brian C. Wahler as Mayor? (Jan '14)
|Dec 20
|Augustus Ceasar
|7
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec 18
|Just stop it
|580
|Highland Park & cockroaches??
|Dec 18
|tell it like it is
|2
|South Amboy man kidnapped, beaten (Feb '07)
|Dec 17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|5
|TRUMP is coming to Edison (Apr '16)
|Dec 12
|lol
|9
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Dec 6
|Wheelz
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC