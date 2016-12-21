Glimpse of History: Celebrating a century of worship
PISCATAWAY -- This 1916 photo shows Eagles Hall at Neilson and Church streets in New Brunswick, the original location of the Community of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. According to the church's website, gocnj.org , the congregation later held services at Christ Episcopal Church in New Brunswick, before building its own church in Highland Park in 1919.
