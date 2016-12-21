Exonerated N.J. man seeks $150K in su...

Exonerated N.J. man seeks $150K in suit after 3 years in prison for BB gun

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A Middlesex County man cleared of a conviction that landed him in prison for three years over a BB gun is suing the state for damages, which could pay out upwards of $150,000. The wrongful conviction lawsuit was filed on Dec. 14 in Middlesex County Superior Court after the state appellate court ruled the case against 30-year-old hinged on warrantless search.

